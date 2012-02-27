Romney Name Doesn't Guarantee Ballot Magic In Michigan

GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney plays up his Michigan roots when he talks to voters in the state where he grew up.

In 2008, Romney won the Republican presidential primary in Michigan. On the campaign trail, he likes to tell stories about his father, George, who was an iconic governor of Michigan in the 1960s:

"He said, 'It sure is great to be in Mount Clemens today,' even though he was in Mount Pleasant. My mother was sitting behind and said, 'George, it's "Pleasant." ' He said, 'Yes, it's pleasant in Mount Clemens.' "

The Romney name has appeared often on the statewide ballot in Michigan over the years, but the results have been mixed.

George Romney won three terms as governor. But Mitt Romney's mother, Lenore, was soundly beaten in 1970 when she was the GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate.

Her daughter-in-law Ronna Romney ran for Senate twice in the 1990s, losing once in the primary and once in the general election.

Mitt Romney's brother Scott was rejected by a state Republican convention when he sought the nomination for Michigan attorney general in 1998. As a consolation prize, Michigan's Republican governor named him to a vacancy on the Michigan State University board of trustees.

Copyright 2012 Michigan Public