Canadian Firm Will Pay Dividends In Gold

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: striking gold.

The Gold Bullion Development Corporation, a Montreal-based exploration company, will now allow its shareholders to have their dividends paid in gold.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Company President Frank Basa has been paid in gold actually for more than 20 years.

FRANK BASA: Gold automatically adjusts to marking conditions regardless where you are and what you're doing.

INSKEEP: Mr. Basa says he treats gold like a currency. Maybe you can tell which pocket his wallet is in and by the way he's leaning.

People who don't want to carry gold around can have their dividends paid into a metal account. That's sort of like a metal account through which gold can be bought and sold.

But for those who do not trust banks anymore than they trust currency, the gold can also be mailed in its physical form to investors - as long as you trust the mail.

