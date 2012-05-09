© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Toyota Predicts Big Profits This Year

Published May 9, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Toyota bouncing back.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: The Japanese automaker Toyota announced today that their January to March profits quadrupled over last year to $1.5 billion. The company struggled with production after last year's earthquake and tsunami caused huge delays at its factories. With production back to normal, Toyota expects this to be its most profitable year since before the global financial crisis. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
