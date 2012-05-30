Japan Recruits Girl Band To Sell Bonds

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Baby, Baby, Buy My Bonds.

Japanese government yesterday launched a campaign aimed at selling bonds to help fund reconstruction of areas hit by last year's earthquake and tsunami. And it has recruited a popular girl band to help promote the bonds.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY! BABY! BABY!")

GREENE: The band AKB48 is made up of dozens of young women, and they are known for hits like "Baby! Baby! Baby!" They're leading the charge in promoting the bonds, along with a sumo wrestling champion.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY! BABY! BABY!")

