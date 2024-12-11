As temperatures drop, cold weather shelters open across the Tampa Bay region Wednesday night
Shelters are opening in Hillsborough, Sarasota, and Citrus counties.
Temperatures are going to drop into the lower 40s for most of the greater Tampa Bay region tonight, with lows in the upper 30s in northern counties.
In response, some counties are opening cold weather shelters.
Citrus County
The Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter will offer hot meals, a warm sleeping area, showers, snacks and more, according to a Facebook post.
Citrus County Transit will provide free transportation to the shelter via their Orange Line bus. You can check the transit schedule here. To contact Citrus County Transit, call (352) 527-7630.
For more information on the shelter, call (352) 234-3099.
- Nature Coast Church
5113 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa, FL 34446
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County is opening three shelters for the homeless and those in homes without adequate heat. The shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity first.
No pre-registration is required, and transportation assistance is available for those who need it.
The following shelters are for adults only. Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church at The Portico
1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico
The nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries is offering limited single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration is required by calling (813) 209-1176.
Sarasota County
Sarasota County is opening a shelter. Guests should bring their own sleeping materials.
- 100 Church
14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Breeze Route 9 is operating on a normal schedule and serves stops on Tamiami Trail at Espanola Avenue/Almonte Terrace (a 0.1-mile walk to 100 Church). Those in the North Port service area could also use Breeze OnDemand services. Visit www.scgov.net/breeze for information on Breeze services. The Breeze Rider app can also be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes.