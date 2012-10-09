Sound Of Your City: Construction, Food Truck, Parks

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Some city sounds sent by our audience, now, to get us back down to Earth.

(SOUNDBITE OF CONSTRUCTION NOISES)

AMANDA BELL: My name is Amanda Bell(ph). And this is the sound of construction in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

(SOUNDBITE OF MACHINERY)

ANASTASIA KETERICHKOV: My name is Anastasia Keterichkov(ph). This is the sound of Hartford manufacturing jeans.

(SOUNDBITE OF MACHINERY)

RENE GONZALEZ: My name is Rene Gonzalez(ph). And the sound of San Antonio, Texas, is the Where Y'at food truck on First Fridays, at the Alamo Street Eat Bar.

UNIDENTIFIED FOOD TRUCK VENDOR: What's up, man?

UNIDENTIFIED CUSTOMER: How you doing, chef? Can I get a - half a soft-shell crab po'boy, and a Cajun corn on the cob?

UNIDENTIFIED FOOD TRUCK VENDOR: We got an order for Michael.

MICHAEL: All right.

(SOUNDBITE OF PLAYGROUND CHATTER)

DEREK ANAKANA: My name is Derek Anakana(ph). The sound of El Paso, Texas, is the park around the corner from my apartment, with children playing and skateboarders.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAROUSEL MUSIC)

RACHEL HOLLY: My name is Rachel Holly. And this is the city park carousel in Burlington, North Carolina.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAROUSEL MUSIC)

PETER GARAHAN: My name is Peter Garahan. And the sound of Oxford, Maryland, is the Talbot - the ferry that runs from Oxford, Maryland, across the Tred Avon River to Bellevue, Maryland.

(SOUNDBITE OF FERRY, FLOWING RIVER)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two...

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: Here we go.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: ...one, zero - and launch.

CALEY BURKE: My name is Caley Burke. The sound of Cape Canaveral, Florida - and there's a crowd watching a rocket launch.

(SOUNDBITE OF ROCKET, CROWD CHATTER)

CORNISH: A sampling of sounds from your cities - thanks to all who sent them. You can follow the Twitter feed for the NPR Cities Project @nprcities.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

