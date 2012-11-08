Storm-Damaged Cars Could Boost Auto Sales

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a whole bunch of insurance plans.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Maybe also some auto industry stimulus here. As many as a quarter million cars and trucks damaged when Sandy stormed up the East Coast will have to be scrapped. That's according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. The estimate is less than the 325,000 cars ruined by Hurricane Katrina, but it's still an awful lot of cars.

Analysts say the vehicle damage could boost sales for automakers selling replacements. It could also help offset the automakers' own direct losses as they scrap thousands of brand new flood-damaged cars stored around the port in Newark, New Jersey. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

