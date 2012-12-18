Hasbro Reveals Gender-Neutral Easy Bake Oven

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And now let's go to our last word in business. It is victory for a 13-year-old in New Jersey.

MCKENNA POPE: Why don't they have any boys in the Easy Bake Oven commercial?

GREENE: We told you about this campaign yesterday. McKenna Pope wanted to get an Easy Bake Oven for her little brother, but didn't want him worrying that the purple-and-pink toy was just for girls. Forty-thousand signatures later, Hasbro has now shown McKenna a prototype for a new silver, blue-and-black oven. The company says the gender-neutral toy will be on shelves next summer.

