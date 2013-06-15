"Music Man" Finds A Home For His Vinyl

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Last year, we brought you the story of "Music Man" Murray. Murray Gershenz was looking for a buyer for the enormous record collection that was shelved in his store in Los Angeles. Now, notice I said record. Most of his music was, indeed, on old vinyl. Murray was turning 90, and his overstuffed store was becoming more than he could handle.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "MUSIC MAN MURRAY")

SIMON: That's a clip from a film by Richard Parks about Music Man Murray. Well, this week we got an email from Mr. Parks, telling us that Murray Gershenz has sold his music collection. A fleet of 52-foot-long trucks formed a small convoy, to whisk his music to a new home. Mr. Parks says that Murray is in fair health, and in good spirits.

Last year, we asked Murray Gershenz to close out our talk with a song. It seems a nice thing to hear again today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

: (Singing) Once I built a railroad, I made it run, made it race against time. Once I built a railroad, now it's done. Brother, can you spare a dime? (Humming)

SIMON: You do that song very beautifully, Murray.

: Thank you very much.

