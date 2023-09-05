Scientists blame fermentation for watermelons exploding on kitchen counters

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. If you've got a watermelon at home, watch out. Reports of watermelons exploding on kitchen counters are circulating on social media. Some scientists say fermentation is to blame. Bouts of extreme summer heat are causing melons to undergo the same process that happens during wine and beer making. When sugars convert into alcohol, CO2 gas builds up inside the fruit, and when the pressure gets to be too much - pop - fruit salad.

