© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists blame fermentation for watermelons exploding on kitchen counters

Published September 5, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. If you've got a watermelon at home, watch out. Reports of watermelons exploding on kitchen counters are circulating on social media. Some scientists say fermentation is to blame. Bouts of extreme summer heat are causing melons to undergo the same process that happens during wine and beer making. When sugars convert into alcohol, CO2 gas builds up inside the fruit, and when the pressure gets to be too much - pop - fruit salad.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Tags
Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now