© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. tennis players are showing promise in the men's U.S. Open for the first time in years

Published September 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

It has been 20 years since an American won the men’s U.S. Open. Now, three U.S. players are in the men’s quarter-finals: Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

And there’s a lot of excitement on the women’s side, where 19-year-old Coco Gauff has been a commanding presence. She faces Jelena Ostapenko in her quarter-final match.

Tennis writer Christopher Clarey joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now