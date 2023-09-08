© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
New Huawei 5G phones offer a fresh headache for Apple and U.S.

Published September 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT

China’s Huawei Technologies has released a new series of 5G smartphones. The new phone is seen as a direct threat to Apple’s iPhone in China and also presents issues for the U.S. The new phone has found a way around the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on the company and presents the latest chapter in the so-called ‘chip wars’ between the U.S. and China.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

