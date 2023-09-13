© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Maui’s recovery, ecologists see an opportunity to protect the island from invasive species

Published September 13, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT

As wildfire recovery continues on Maui, ecologists say now is the time to restore native vegetation to mitigate future fire risk. The idea of acting sooner than later is to prevent non-native grasses from overtaking the land that was burned.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Mike Opgenorth, director of Kahanu Garden and Preserve.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now