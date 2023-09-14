The country's largest newspaper chain is also hiring a Beyoncé reporter

(SOUNDBITE OF BEYONCE SONG, "CRAZY IN LOVE")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Yesterday we told you about an ongoing search for a Taylor Swift reporter. Well, it turns out Gannett did not want to stir up a bee's nest - or in this case, the Beyhive. The country's largest newspaper chain says it's also hiring a Beyonce reporter in an effort to cover stories about the people who create positive change and influence society. A little bit of "Lemonade" for one lucky reporter.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALIEN SUPERSTAR")

BEYONCE: (Singing) I'm too classy for this world. Forever I'm that girl. Feed you diamonds...

