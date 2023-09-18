© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

There's no sophomore slump for pop star Olivia Rodrigo

Published September 18, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. There's no sophomore slump for pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The artist's second album, "Guts," now sits at the No. 1 spot on both the U.S. and U.K. album charts. In fact, since its release, the album's racked up more sales in Britain than the rest of the U.K.'s top 10 albums combined. So what's the singer going to do with all her popularity? To start, she's announced an expansion of her 2024 world tour with 18 more dates, 75 in total. "Good 4 U," Olivia. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Tags
Morning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now