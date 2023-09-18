LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. There's no sophomore slump for pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The artist's second album, "Guts," now sits at the No. 1 spot on both the U.S. and U.K. album charts. In fact, since its release, the album's racked up more sales in Britain than the rest of the U.K.'s top 10 albums combined. So what's the singer going to do with all her popularity? To start, she's announced an expansion of her 2024 world tour with 18 more dates, 75 in total. "Good 4 U," Olivia. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

