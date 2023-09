Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has been indicted on federal corruption charges. He is accused of accepting bribes and influencing an arms deal with Egypt, among other things.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Brent Johnson, political reporter for the New Jersey Star-Ledger and NJ.com.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.