How admissions offices can evaluate students after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

Published September 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Colleges are looking for new, legal ways to help diversify incoming classes now that the U.S. Supreme Court has banned race-conscious admissions policies.

To paint a fuller picture of a prospective student, colleges could rely on things like a high school profile, the neighborhood a student grew up in and family resources. New research shows this can be a great predictor of students’ success when they get to campus.

NPR’s Elissa Nadworny explains why.

