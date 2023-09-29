© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Sunday

Published September 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

Jimmy Carter is the longest-living U.S. president in history. On Sunday, Oct. 1, he will celebrate his 99th birthday.

He has been living in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, since February. Carter has lived a life full of remarkable achievements even after the presidency, from winning the Nobel Peace Prize for his conflict resolution efforts to fighting to eradicate Guinea worm disease.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Paige Alexander, the CEO of the Carter Center in Atlanta, about how he plans to celebrate and his tips for a life well lived.

