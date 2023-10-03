© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
What to expect from the new Supreme Court term

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published October 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT

It’s a new term for the Supreme Court, but it’s riddled with old problems.

The court met for its new session on Monday. It will be hearing a number of cases that could determine the future of the country. 

The issues at hand will sound familiar to you — everything from partisan gerrymandering to abortion is back on the docket. But a lesser-known set of cases revolving around the authority of federal agencies is also in play.

The conservative court’s unfinished business doesn’t stop there — they’ll be hearing cases about social media and the internet too.

We’ll talk about what these cases mean for you.

Arfie Ghedi
