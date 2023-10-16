© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Music legend Smokey Robinson has made his way to NPR's Tiny Desk

By Elena Burnett,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published October 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT

Smokey Robinson, who is 83 years old, is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Now, he's made his way to NPR's Tiny Desk.

Patrick Jarenwattananon
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
