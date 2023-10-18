On 'Where Are We,' saxophonist Joshua Redman takes listeners on a journey

Each song in the new album “Where Are We” by acclaimed jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is about a place — from New England to Alabama, from Philadelphia to Phoenix. Redman re-imagines standards, ballads and a Bruce Springsteen rock tune to take listeners on a journey of juxtapositions both celebrating and critiquing the country.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Redman about his new record and his musical journey.

