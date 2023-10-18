© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
'The math is pretty simple': Advocates testify for child care assistance in Massachusetts

Published October 18, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Neighborhood villages and supporters from Temple Israel and north shore labor council. (Courtesy)
Parents, teachers and advocates are sharing their support for legislation in Massachusetts that would help make child care more affordable for families — and increase pay for early childhood educators in the state. They shared their personal stories for hours on Tuesday before the legislature’s joint committee on education. This comes as much of the pandemic-era aid that kept the industry afloat has ended.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes shares some of the testimony.

