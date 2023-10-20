© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Week in politics: Leadership crisis in the House, political fallout from Biden's Israel trip

Published October 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong convene the weekly politics roundtable to discuss why the leadership crisis in the House GOP deepened this week, and what the political fallout might be from President Biden’s trip to Israel this week after the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

NBC’s Sahil Kapur and Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama join the discussion.

