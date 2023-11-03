© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Jury finds conspiracy over real estate broker fees

Published November 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

Those hefty broker commissions you pay if you sell a house were at the heart of a big federal ruling this week.

A jury ordered the National Association of Realtors and other large brokerages to pay nearly $2 billion in damages to home sellers, saying the groups had conspired to inflate real estate commissions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

