The impact of making the definition of infertility more inclusive

Published November 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST

The definition of infertility from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine is changing  — and it could have a big impact on who gets help to start a family.

Some insurance plans lean on the group’s expertise to decide whether a family’s fertility treatment is covered. And as of last month, the group officially expanded the term to include LGBTQ+ and single people.

Annalisa Merelli reported the story for our editorial partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

