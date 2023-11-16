Why this U.S. government arms dealer resigned over weapon transfers to Israel

For more than a decade, Josh Paul oversaw arms deals for the U.S. government. But in mid-October, he suddenly resigned.

“I resigned on October 18th because I don’t believe that U.S. arms should be provided into a context when they are going to kill thousands of civilians,” Paul says.

Under Paul’s tenure, the U.S. provided arms to numerous governments that went on to use those weapons to violate human rights, including the governments of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Honduras.

But he says that when it comes to current arms sales to Israel, the entire process has been different.

“What was different here was that there was just no interest in the administration or in Congress in having any sort of discussion or debate, Paul says. “And therefore, there was absolutely no difference that I could make in this arms transfer process for Israel.”

Today, On Point: We’ll talk with the man who can no longer look the other way.

Guest

Josh Paul, former director in the Bureau of Political Military Affairs in the State Department, the Bureau responsible for U.S. security assistance and arms transfers. He resigned on Oct. 18, 2023, due to a policy disagreement concerning the U.S.’s continued lethal assistance to Israel.

