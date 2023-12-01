© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published December 1, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

Israel hits targets in Gaza as truce with Hamas collapses. Why U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel is held up in the House. GOP Florida Gov. DeSantis and Democratic California Gov. Newsom held a debate.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
