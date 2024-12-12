© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Chef Hart Lowry brings a world of experience to Sarasota restaurants

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published December 12, 2024 at 7:01 AM EST

Lowry recalls his unconventional path to running kitchens, and he offers tips for elevating your home-cooked meals.

For many chefs, the road to running a kitchen starts with culinary school. But Hart Lowry forged his own path, working in restaurants across the United States, Europe and Asia, convincing chefs to take him under his wing.

It worked.

Today, Hart is culinary director for Hi Hospitality Group, where he oversees five Sarasota-area restaurants: Speaks Clam Bar, Kojo, Bar Hana, Palm Avenue Deli and Central Park. Hi Hospitality Group’s newest project is Central Park St. Pete.

Hart chatted with Dalia about his unconventional path to chefdom, the fundamental differences between French and Japanese cooking and advice for elevating a home-cooked meal.
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
