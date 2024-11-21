Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Effortless entertaining tips from Chef Sagajo, aka Debbie Wilson-Berment
The private chef and cookbook author shares how her Caribbean roots influence her cuisine, and she offers simple tips for elevating any home-cooked meal.
Whether you’re eating rack of lamb or chicken wings, make it beautiful. So says Debbie Wilson-Berment, better known as Chef Sagajo. (The nickname is a mashup of her kids’ names.) Based in Delray Beach, the private chef is the author of the cookbook "The Sagajo Experience: Recipes for Lifestyle & Entertaining," which came out this year.
We recently spoke with Chef Sagajo. In this conversation, she shares how roots in Trinidad and Tobago influence her cooking, and she recalls how family dinners got fancier when she moved to Canada and then the U.S. And just in time for the holiday season, Chef Sagajo offers advice for elegant entertaining that won’t break the bank.