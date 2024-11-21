Effortless entertaining tips from Chef Sagajo, aka Debbie Wilson-Berment

Listen to the episode

Whether you’re eating rack of lamb or chicken wings, make it beautiful. So says Debbie Wilson-Berment, better known as Chef Sagajo. (The nickname is a mashup of her kids’ names.) Based in Delray Beach, the private chef is the author of the cookbook "The Sagajo Experience: Recipes for Lifestyle & Entertaining," which came out this year.

We recently spoke with Chef Sagajo. In this conversation, she shares how roots in Trinidad and Tobago influence her cooking, and she recalls how family dinners got fancier when she moved to Canada and then the U.S. And just in time for the holiday season, Chef Sagajo offers advice for elegant entertaining that won’t break the bank.