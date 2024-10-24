© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Donatello owner Gino Tiozzo on the restaurant’s 40-year anniversary, cooking Italian food at home

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published October 24, 2024 at 11:07 AM EDT

Gino Tiozzo, the owner of Donatello in Tampa, reflects on his childhood in Italy, the restaurant's 40 years in business and some of its most notable celebrity guests.

Listen to the episode

What do the rapper Drake, basketball player Magic Johnson and yours truly have in common? We’ve all enjoyed a meal at Donatello in Tampa.

The Italian restaurant was started in 1984 by the late Guido Tiozzo, a native of Venice, Italy. Today, Guido’s son Gino Tiozzo is at the helm, balancing classic Italian dishes with customers’ ever-changing expectations.

This week, The Zest continues our celebration of Italian-American Heritage Month with a visit to Donatello. On a quiet morning, we stopped by the dining room to chat with Gino. In this conversation, he reflects on the restaurant’s 40-year history, reveals the one dish he’ll never take off the menu and offers advice for cooking better Italian meals at home.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastItalyRestaurants
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now