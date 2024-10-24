Donatello owner Gino Tiozzo on the restaurant’s 40-year anniversary, cooking Italian food at home

Listen to the episode

What do the rapper Drake, basketball player Magic Johnson and yours truly have in common? We’ve all enjoyed a meal at Donatello in Tampa.

The Italian restaurant was started in 1984 by the late Guido Tiozzo, a native of Venice, Italy. Today, Guido’s son Gino Tiozzo is at the helm, balancing classic Italian dishes with customers’ ever-changing expectations.

This week, The Zest continues our celebration of Italian-American Heritage Month with a visit to Donatello. On a quiet morning, we stopped by the dining room to chat with Gino. In this conversation, he reflects on the restaurant’s 40-year history, reveals the one dish he’ll never take off the menu and offers advice for cooking better Italian meals at home.