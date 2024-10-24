Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Donatello owner Gino Tiozzo on the restaurant’s 40-year anniversary, cooking Italian food at home
Gino Tiozzo, the owner of Donatello in Tampa, reflects on his childhood in Italy, the restaurant's 40 years in business and some of its most notable celebrity guests.
What do the rapper Drake, basketball player Magic Johnson and yours truly have in common? We’ve all enjoyed a meal at Donatello in Tampa.
The Italian restaurant was started in 1984 by the late Guido Tiozzo, a native of Venice, Italy. Today, Guido’s son Gino Tiozzo is at the helm, balancing classic Italian dishes with customers’ ever-changing expectations.
This week, The Zest continues our celebration of Italian-American Heritage Month with a visit to Donatello. On a quiet morning, we stopped by the dining room to chat with Gino. In this conversation, he reflects on the restaurant’s 40-year history, reveals the one dish he’ll never take off the menu and offers advice for cooking better Italian meals at home.