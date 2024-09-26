© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HURRICANE HELENE: Live updates from across the greater Tampa Bay region
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Bonus episode: EPCOT Food & Wine Festival: Tips for eating and drinking your way around the world

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:59 PM EDT

Take a tour of the festival with members of WUSF.

Listen to the episode

It’s the most delicious time of year at the Most Magical Place on Earth. We’re talking about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The annual event takes place through Nov. 23 at EPCOT’s World Showcase. That’s the area of the theme park whose architecture replicates a bunch of different countries. One minute you’re taking a selfie in front of a replica Eiffel Tower; next thing you know, you’re climbing the steps of an Aztec temple in fake Mexico. Throughout the year, each “country” in EPCOT highlights its cuisine. But during the Food & Wine Festival, things get even more elaborate, with special kiosks featuring bespoke food and drinks.

Dalia recently attended the festival, as did her WUSF colleagues Leslie Laney and Mark Schreiner. In this bonus Zest episode, they’ll share their experience and offer tips for eating and drinking your way around the world.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastDisney World
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now