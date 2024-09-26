Bonus episode: EPCOT Food & Wine Festival: Tips for eating and drinking your way around the world

Listen to the episode

It’s the most delicious time of year at the Most Magical Place on Earth. We’re talking about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The annual event takes place through Nov. 23 at EPCOT’s World Showcase. That’s the area of the theme park whose architecture replicates a bunch of different countries. One minute you’re taking a selfie in front of a replica Eiffel Tower; next thing you know, you’re climbing the steps of an Aztec temple in fake Mexico. Throughout the year, each “country” in EPCOT highlights its cuisine. But during the Food & Wine Festival, things get even more elaborate, with special kiosks featuring bespoke food and drinks.

Dalia recently attended the festival, as did her WUSF colleagues Leslie Laney and Mark Schreiner. In this bonus Zest episode, they’ll share their experience and offer tips for eating and drinking your way around the world.