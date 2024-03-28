For Ginain Grayes of CookPraySlay and Cook the Garden, growing food is a spiritual experience

Listen to the episode

This week, we’re heading into the backyard of Ginain Grayes. The busy wife and mother shares family-friendly recipes on her website, CookPraySlay, and she hosts the podcast Cook the Garden.

Dalia visited Ginain at her home in Riverview for a tour of her garden and a chat at the kitchen table. In this conversation, Ginain shares how her native country of Suriname influences what she cooks, she offers creative uses for food scraps, and she shares why she views gardening as a spiritual experience.