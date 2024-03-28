© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

For Ginain Grayes of CookPraySlay and Cook the Garden, growing food is a spiritual experience

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published March 28, 2024 at 5:48 AM EDT
This week, we’re heading into the backyard of Ginain Grayes. The busy wife and mother shares family-friendly recipes on her website, CookPraySlay, and she hosts the podcast Cook the Garden.

Dalia visited Ginain at her home in Riverview for a tour of her garden and a chat at the kitchen table. In this conversation, Ginain shares how her native country of Suriname influences what she cooks, she offers creative uses for food scraps, and she shares why she views gardening as a spiritual experience.
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastGardening
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
