The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

How to make eating out a healthier experience: Tips from UF/IFAS expert Shari Bresin

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published January 18, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST

She shares how small changes can keep you from overindulging on restaurant food.

Listen to the episode

A generation ago, eating out was a special treat. But these days, Americans eat and drink a third of our calories away from home, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Splurging on foods laden with calories, fat, salt and sugar once in a while isn’t so bad. But doing so day after day can take a toll, says Shari Bresin, family and consumer sciences agent at the UF/IFAS Pasco County Extension Office.

So when Shari and her colleagues set out to update some articles on the organization’s website, one of the first they tackled was Make Eating Out a Healthier Experience.

As many of us set our sights on eating healthier in the new year, Shari chatted with Dalia about some of the article’s key takeaways. In this interview, you’ll learn keywords that indicate menu items to steer clear of, and words that denote better-for-you options. You’ll also learn small changes that can help you avoid overindulging.
Arts / Culture UF/IFASHealthy Eating
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
