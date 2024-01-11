Chef Johnathan Rodriguez on finding cooking inspiration and cooking for the Trumps

Listen to the episode

If you’re a home cook, then you know that the dinner rotation can feel like the movie Groundhog Day: pasta, chicken, leftovers, repeat. Wouldn’t it be nice to get some new ideas?

For inspiration, we turned to Johnathan Rodriguez. He’s the executive chef and food and beverage director for the dual-branded Aloft and Element Hotel in Tampa’s Midtown shopping and dining district.

I met up with Chef Johnathan at Sal y Mar, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar. In this conversation, he shares advice for coming up with new dinner ideas, how growing up in New York with an Italian mother and Puerto Rican father influenced his palate and his experience cooking for the Trump family.