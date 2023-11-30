© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

How Spanish settlers brought pigs to Florida and started America’s barbecue craze

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Barbecue ribs on a grill.
Public Domain
Floridians have a fondness for pork, from Cuban sandwiches to barbecues.

Dr. Kevin Kokomoor, a Florida native who teaches history at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, discusses why Spaniards brought pigs to North America and the consequences for indigenous people.

Listen to the episode

Florida seafood gets all the hype, but look around and you’ll see that many Floridians also have a fondness for pork.

The Cuban sandwich, layered with ham and roast pork, is available everywhere from gas stations to restaurants with white tablecloths. Then there are events that celebrate pork, like the Tampa Pig Jig and Plant City Pig Jam. And we challenge you to drive more than a few miles without smelling a whiff of smoke from a roadside barbecue stand.

But picture a time when there was no barbecued pork in Florida—when there weren’t pigs at all.

That was the scene more than 500 years ago. It wasn’t until Spanish settlers disembarked from their ships, along with the pigs they’d brought on board, that our state’s indigenous people ever laid eyes on hogs.

Kevin Kokomoor, Ph. D., details this history in his book La Florida: Catholics, Conquistadores, and Other American Origin Stories. In the book’s final chapter, Dr. Kokomoor argues that the barbecue we know and love today traces its origins to the merging of Spanish pigs and Native American cooking methods in the 16th century.

Dalia recently spoke with Dr. Kokomoor, a Florida native who teaches history at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. In this conversation, they discuss why Spaniards brought pigs to North America and the consequences for indigenous people. Dr. Kokomoor also makes a case that Thanksgiving has its roots in Florida, and he shares his favorite ways to enjoy barbecue.

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors
Tags
Arts / Culture Barbecue
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now