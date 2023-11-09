© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Foraging food in Florida: do’s and don’ts from naturalist Roger L. Hammer

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published November 9, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST
Before you go gorging on handfuls of leaves from your backyard, you’d be smart to heed Roger L. Hammer’s advice.

Hammer, an award-winning naturalist, botanist, nature photographer, and survivalist, chats about guidelines for foraging legally, ethically, and safely.

Foraging food can be exciting: searching for provisions, maybe discovering some sweet berries or nutty salad greens you’ve never tried before. Eating wild plants is fun… but if you’re not careful, it can kill you.

So when we wanted to learn the basics of foraging in Florida, we called Roger L. Hammer. He’s an award-winning naturalist, botanist, nature photographer and survivalist instructor for the Discovery Channel reality series Naked and Afraid. He’s also the author of several books, including Falcon Guides’ Foraging Florida.

Before you go gorging on handfuls of leaves from your backyard, you’d be smart to heed Roger’s advice. He recently chatted with Dalia about guidelines for foraging legally, ethically and safely.

