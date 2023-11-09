Foraging food in Florida: do’s and don’ts from naturalist Roger L. Hammer

Listen to the episode

Foraging food can be exciting: searching for provisions, maybe discovering some sweet berries or nutty salad greens you’ve never tried before. Eating wild plants is fun… but if you’re not careful, it can kill you.

So when we wanted to learn the basics of foraging in Florida, we called Roger L. Hammer. He’s an award-winning naturalist, botanist, nature photographer and survivalist instructor for the Discovery Channel reality series Naked and Afraid. He’s also the author of several books, including Falcon Guides’ Foraging Florida.

Before you go gorging on handfuls of leaves from your backyard, you’d be smart to heed Roger’s advice. He recently chatted with Dalia about guidelines for foraging legally, ethically and safely.

