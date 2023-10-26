© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Black cattle rancher Huey Howard reflects on the racism and rewards of his six-decade career

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
A white fence and a white sign that says "Howard Cattle Corporation."
The Howard family’s ranch is in Felda, about 30 miles east of Fort Myers.

Huey shares why he’s passionate about raising cows, his favorite way to enjoy Florida beef and how he managed to buy his first plot of land after all.

Listen to the episode

When Huey Howard got into cattle ranching in 1963, JFK was president, the Beach Boys’ Surfin’ USA topped the music charts, and a white landowner could refuse to sell property to a Black man.

But that didn’t stop the Leland, Mississippi, native from becoming one of Florida’s few Black cattle ranchers.

Today, Huey and his family raise more than 400 head of cattle, and they’ve earned respect in Florida’s predominantly white beef cattle industry, in which African-Americans still account for only about 3 percent of our state’s beef producers. The family was even honored a few years ago during a parade in Immokalee.

Earlier this year, Dalia met the 87-year-old at the Howard family’s ranch in Felda, about 30 miles east of Fort Myers. It was a sweltering afternoon, so they settled into the air-conditioned cabin of Huey’s gray Chevy pickup truck as Dalia interviewed him for the Florida issue of Gravy Quarterly, a publication of the Southern Foodways Alliance. This episode’s audio comes from that conversation.

In their chat, Huey shares why he’s passionate about raising cows, his favorite way to enjoy Florida beef and how he managed to buy his first plot of land after all.

Transcription

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors

Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastBlack Farmers
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now