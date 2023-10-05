Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Chef BT Nguyen on how to cook with booze
As chef and owner of three Tampa restaurants, BT Nguyen has found plenty of creative uses for beer, wine and spirits.
This week, we’re getting a lesson in cooking with booze. No, we’re not talking about enjoying a spirited beverage while you cook, although that can be nice, too. We’re talking about using a splash of alcohol to enhance a dish.
As chef and owner of three Tampa restaurants, BT Nguyen has found plenty of creative uses for beer, wine and spirits. Dalia recently sat down with the celebrated chef in the dining room of Restaurant BT to learn uses for alcohol in everything from sauces and stews to meats and desserts… and the idea that was a lightbulb moment for Dalia.
Related episodes:
- Firehouse Chef Manny FD on Cooking for his “Second Family” and the Right Way to Extinguish a Kitchen Fire
- Bourbon 101 with Nate Wilson
- Rum Punch Rhyme: Your Recipe for “Happiness and Good Vibes in a Glass”
Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors