Chef BT Nguyen on how to cook with booze

This week, we’re getting a lesson in cooking with booze. No, we’re not talking about enjoying a spirited beverage while you cook, although that can be nice, too. We’re talking about using a splash of alcohol to enhance a dish.

As chef and owner of three Tampa restaurants, BT Nguyen has found plenty of creative uses for beer, wine and spirits. Dalia recently sat down with the celebrated chef in the dining room of Restaurant BT to learn uses for alcohol in everything from sauces and stews to meats and desserts… and the idea that was a lightbulb moment for Dalia.

