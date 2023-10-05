© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Chef BT Nguyen on how to cook with booze

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published October 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
Pieces of beef sitting on top of herbs and sliced tomatoes on a plate.
Restaurant BT
/
Courtesy
Dalia recently sat down with BT Nguyen in the dining room of Restaurant BT to learn uses for alcohol in everything from sauces and stews to meats and desserts.

As chef and owner of three Tampa restaurants, BT Nguyen has found plenty of creative uses for beer, wine and spirits.

Listen to the episode

This week, we’re getting a lesson in cooking with booze. No, we’re not talking about enjoying a spirited beverage while you cook, although that can be nice, too. We’re talking about using a splash of alcohol to enhance a dish.

As chef and owner of three Tampa restaurants, BT Nguyen has found plenty of creative uses for beer, wine and spirits. Dalia recently sat down with the celebrated chef in the dining room of Restaurant BT to learn uses for alcohol in everything from sauces and stews to meats and desserts… and the idea that was a lightbulb moment for Dalia.

Related episodes:

