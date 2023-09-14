America's Test Kitchen co-hosts on small plates, hot-weather meals, and kitchen equipment not needed

Listen to the episode

Whether you’re just learning to cook for yourself or you’ve been staging elaborate dinner parties for years, you can always learn something from America’s Test Kitchen.

The long-running PBS television show features recipes, equipment reviews and taste tests to help make cooking at home more efficient and enjoyable.

On Sept. 20, ATK co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison will host a live event at the Palladium Theater in downtown St. Petersburg. Their live shows typically include stories, cooking demos and plenty of laughs.

The event is hosted by WEDU PBS. (Full disclosure: Dalia is associate producer and co-host of the program WEDU Arts Plus.)

Ticket info can be found here.

Bridget and Julia recently chatted with Dalia from their homes in the Boston area, where America’s Test Kitchenfilms.

In this conversation, they share advice for aspiring TV chefs, their favorite hot weather meals and the common kitchen equipment they say is overrated. They also discuss the new ATK cookbook, The Complete Small Plates Cookbook.

