Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

America's Test Kitchen co-hosts on small plates, hot-weather meals, and kitchen equipment not needed

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dalia Colon
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT

Co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin shared advice for aspiring TV chefs, their favorite hot weather meals, and the common kitchen equipment they say is overrated.

Whether you’re just learning to cook for yourself or you’ve been staging elaborate dinner parties for years, you can always learn something from America’s Test Kitchen.

The long-running PBS television show features recipes, equipment reviews and taste tests to help make cooking at home more efficient and enjoyable.

On Sept. 20, ATK co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison will host a live event at the Palladium Theater in downtown St. Petersburg. Their live shows typically include stories, cooking demos and plenty of laughs.

The event is hosted by WEDU PBS. (Full disclosure: Dalia is associate producer and co-host of the program WEDU Arts Plus.)

Bridget and Julia recently chatted with Dalia from their homes in the Boston area, where America’s Test Kitchenfilms.

In this conversation, they share advice for aspiring TV chefs, their favorite hot weather meals and the common kitchen equipment they say is overrated. They also discuss the new ATK cookbook, The Complete Small Plates Cookbook.

