WUSF journalists honored in five categories by Green Eyeshade Awards
WUSF earned honors in five categories from the Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional competition recognizing excellence in journalism in 2024.
WUSF's staff took home a second-place award in the breaking news category for its work covering the immediate impacts of Hurricane Helene.
Individual reporters and a host were honored in four other categories:
- All Things Considered host Cathy Carter took home a second-place award in the newscast category.
- Reporter Stephanie Colombini received a second place award in the explanatory reporting category for Medicaid unwinding’ can be dangerous for those who need opioid addiction medications.
- Reporter Kerry Sheridan received a third place award in the general news reporting category for As landlords try to repair Helene damage, Tampa-area renters say they are being unfairly evicted
- And WUSF was part of a third place honor in the environmental reporting category for a collaboration among the Florida Trident, Oviedo Community News, Central Florida Public Media and WGCU called Preserve or Develop? The Race Against Time to Protect Florida’s Wildlife Corridor.
Since 1950, The Green Eyeshades recognize the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States. Entries come from newsrooms in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.