WUSF journalists honored in five categories by Green Eyeshade Awards

WUSF earned honors in five categories from the Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional competition recognizing excellence in journalism in 2024.

WUSF's staff took home a second-place award in the breaking news category for its work covering the immediate impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Individual reporters and a host were honored in four other categories:



Since 1950, The Green Eyeshades recognize the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States. Entries come from newsrooms in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

