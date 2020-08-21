WUSF Awards

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The Green Eyeshade Awards recognize the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States.
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The awards from the Public Media Journalists Association are for broadcast coverage from WUSF in 2025.
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WUSF’s journalists received first place honors in 13 categories and were finalists in another 10.
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Since 1950, The Society of Professional Journalists have recognized the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in 12 Southeastern states.
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While 14 individual WUSF anchors, reporters, and producers were named, the entire WUSF news team shares in the honors.
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WUSF Reporter Stephanie Colombini won top honors in the Radio Feature category, for her in-depth profile of a teenager who left Florida in fear of state laws targeting transgender people like her.
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The four second place awards recognized stories that were produced in 2023.
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Reporters Jessica Meszaros won in the Investigative category and Stephanie Colombini won in the categories of Hard News and Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
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In all, 16 of WUSF’s journalists received individual honors and the entire news team was recognized for its work covering Hurricane Idalia.
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The awards for WUSF, and for a collaboration with three local media partners, honor work published and broadcast in 2022.
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The station's series on Black Mental Health won in two categories. WUSF collaborated on the project with The Florida Courier, The Weekly Challenger and RoyalTee Magazine.
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Eleven journalists were honored for their work in 2022.