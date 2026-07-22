© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

WUSF journalists honored in four categories by Green Eyeshade Awards

WUSF
Published July 22, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT
A cartoon image of a male journalist with a green visor on holding a plume pen and the Green Eyeshade Awards logo
Green Eyeshade Awards
Three reporters and a host took home the four honors.

The Green Eyeshade Awards recognize the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States.

WUSF earned honors in four categories from the Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional competition recognizing excellence in journalism in 2025.

Three reporters and a host took home the four honors:

  • All Things Considered host Cathy Carter took home a third-place award in the newscast category.
  • Reporter Nancy Guan won first place in the General News Reporting category for her story "A woman's choice to self-deport from Sarasota pushes her family to consider the same"
  • Reporter Kerry Sheridan was awarded third place in the Public Service in Audio/Radio Journalism category for a series of stories on the state's transfer of USF Sarasota Manatee to New College. (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5)
  • Reporter Meghan Bowman received second place in the Digital Audience Engagement category for a collection of her work from the Your Florida project. 

Since 1950, The Green Eyeshades has recognized the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States. Entries come from newsrooms in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tags
WUSF Station News WUSF AwardsGreen Eyeshade Awards
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now