WUSF journalists honored in four categories by Green Eyeshade Awards

WUSF earned honors in four categories from the Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional competition recognizing excellence in journalism in 2025.

Three reporters and a host took home the four honors:



Since 1950, The Green Eyeshades has recognized the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States. Entries come from newsrooms in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

