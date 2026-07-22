WUSF journalists honored in four categories by Green Eyeshade Awards
The Green Eyeshade Awards recognize the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States.
WUSF earned honors in four categories from the Society of Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional competition recognizing excellence in journalism in 2025.
Three reporters and a host took home the four honors:
- All Things Considered host Cathy Carter took home a third-place award in the newscast category.
- Reporter Nancy Guan won first place in the General News Reporting category for her story "A woman's choice to self-deport from Sarasota pushes her family to consider the same"
- Reporter Kerry Sheridan was awarded third place in the Public Service in Audio/Radio Journalism category for a series of stories on the state's transfer of USF Sarasota Manatee to New College. (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5)
- Reporter Meghan Bowman received second place in the Digital Audience Engagement category for a collection of her work from the Your Florida project.
Since 1950, The Green Eyeshades has recognized the very best print, television, radio, and digital journalism in the southeastern United States. Entries come from newsrooms in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.