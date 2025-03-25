Emails detail plans to ‘transfer’ USF Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College

A public records request obtained by WUSF sheds new light on plans to transfer the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus to neighboring New College of Florida.

The deal includes New College taking “full stewardship of the 32-acre campus next door” at USF Sarasota-Manatee, according to a press release that has not yet been released to the public but was cc’ed to New College President Richard Corcoran by his communications team in January.

“There is little offered at USF-SM that regional/local students couldn’t access more easily at other regional options or by USF in Tampa, St. Petersburg, or online,” said a question-and-answer document that was shared among top leaders at New College, also in January, along with a talking points memo and the press release.

Some supporters of USF Sarasota-Manatee spoke out against those claims, saying the school is a vital resource in the community and a $40 million asset.

"Our community is growing. It's vibrant. It needs a full university presence. That's what we've been working on for 25 years," said Laurey Stryker, former president of the USF-SM campus. "So what you extracted or got from New College is a total misread of the role of the campus."

There are 2,000 students, 250 staff and 40 accredited programs at USF-SM, Stryker said.

The public has been kept in the dark, said John Horne, who serves on the advisory board for the College of Hospitality and Tourism at USF.

"There's been zero community input," he said.

"I think it's just something that's been done behind closed doors, and agreements are being made and no one knows anything about it," he added.

In Horne's view, it would make more sense for USF to incorporate New College.

"I know that the governor is looking to create a conservative curriculum there, etc, which is wonderful," Horne said. "I mean, if there's demand for that, that's fine, but why can't we absorb that under the USF umbrella?"

Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a conservative takeover of the liberal arts honors college in 2023, and under the leadership of former House speaker Corcoran, New College is seeking to expand its student body of 700-800 students.

However, housing for those students and space to build sports facilities has been limited.

New College has dorms on land leased from the Sarasota Manatee International Airport, but the buildings are riddled with mold and uninhabitable.

New College pays millions per year to house its students in hotels and at USF SM's new dormitory, making the acquisition of another school's facilities an appealing move.

The documents show New College would take ownership of a six-story, 100,000 foot residence hall and student center that was recently completed at USF-SM. About half of the students living there attend New College.

“The immediate addition of new space allows New College to accommodate the rapid influx of enrollment growth it is experiencing,” said a Q&A document.

“USF will be able to reallocate resources to research endeavors and areas of growth on its Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses.”

No mention of finances was included, except that USF Foundation funds that are restricted for use on the USF-SM campus will not be conveyed to New College.

“Both foundations will remain separate direct support organizations of their respective universities throughout the transition,” the documents said.

Asked for comment, a spokesman for USF said the documents were a "draft" prepared by New College, and that USF "did not approve the proposal or communications, and there were no plans made to make any such announcement."

New College did not respond to an email requesting comment.

According to the New College documents, the effort is being overseen by Corcoran and USF President Rhea Law, who has announced she will step down as soon as USF completes its search for a new president. Others on the leadership team include NCF Board Chair Debra Jenks and USF board chair Will Weatherford, along with USF-SM Interim Chancellor Brett Kemker.

A “talking points” document noted that New College and USF-SM already share campus police and laboratories, and said the transfer “removes financial and facility redundancies” between the two schools and would “condense administration.”

The documents described USF-SM as “a largely commuter campus replicating programs offered in Manatee and Sarasota counties at State College of Florida’s Bradenton and Venice campuses, notably education and health sciences majors.”

Students enrolled at USF-SM may transfer to the USF campuses at Tampa or St. Petersburg, learn online, or attend New College, the documents said.

A Q&A document said “no USF-SM students will be displaced or unable to complete the degree program in which they are currently enrolled,” while a press release promised that “faculty and staff will be supported through reassignment or transition planning.”

As to USF-SM employees, “a thorough integration plan will be designed” that could include “possible reassignment to the Tampa or St. Petersburg campuses or transitioning to comparable roles while remaining at New College,” the documents said, adding that “no immediate employment status changes will take place.”

Stryker urged those who work or study at USF, or have ties to the university, to speak out.

"They should stand up for USF Sarasota-Manatee as an integral part of this community, and make it clear that this is not something we're going to give up or trade based on very little evidence of why this would be a good idea," she said. "Certainly the community has not been told why."

