Citizens to Protect the Ringling fights against a plan to transfer ownership to New College

Nancy Parrish was just a child when she first visited the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Now, one of her favorite wings is the kids area, where she first took her children and now her grandchildren when they frequent the museum.

But the future of the Sarasota institution is uncertain with a recent proposal that would give New College of Florida claim to the 1927 museum.

“If we don't act now within the next few weeks, The Ringling Museum, that has defined our region for so many years, could be a smaller form of what it currently is,” Parrish said.

The museum’s former board chair now leads Citizens to Protect the Ringling , a grassroots community group of 800 people who are hoping to preserve Florida State University’s 25-year partnership with the museum.

Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed the repeal of that arrangement and the transfer of oversight to New College of Florida in his 2025-26 budget. The proposal says New College would have control over the museum by August 1, but the plan still needs support from legislators.

New College would also take over state financial obligations to the museum “including but not limited to, the art museum, the Ca’d’Zan, and the Ringling Museum of the Circus,” according to the proposal.

“The kids' space, many of the buildings, some of the art inside could eventually be repurposed or sold off for parts,” Parrish said

She added that DeSantis’ plan is unprecedented and would break long-established statutory protections, specifically those in Florida Statutes 1004.45 , which outlines the museum’s partnership with FSU.

In a letter to Ringling visitors and FSU alumni, Citizens to Protect the Ringling detailed how FSU has provided resources, expertise and infrastructure to the museum.

For example, FSU provided an emergency chiller, which prevented mold and decay of the collection after the Ringling faced damage after the 2024 hurricanes.

Florida State University spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication, and New College Spokesperson Alexandra Islas directed WUSF to an op-ed published Feb. 19 in The Observer.

In the op-ed, New College President Richard Corcoran wrote his college’s potential control over the museum would foster the “deep connection” New College has with the Ringling.

“It ensures the museum’s legacy remains deeply intertwined with Sarasota’s cultural and educational future,” he said.

Corcoran wrote that the plan, while unexpected, makes “undeniable sense.”

But Parrish said New College, which is about a mile away from the museum, would be unable to provide the same support FSU has.

“Proximity is irrelevant,” Parrish said. “It’s about competency.”

New College is home to around 800 students, smaller than the average high school, she said.

“It doesn’t have the capacity, the expertise, the infrastructure, the experience to manage a complex such as the Ringling Museum of Art,” Parrish said.

She said she’s concerned New College could turn part of the 66-acres of land into something it is not supposed to be.

Parrish warned that DeSantis’ plan could ultimately cost the state millions of dollars in lawsuits, which she said are likely.

Mahika Kukday / WUSF The Ringling’s Museum of the American Circus was the first of its kind when it opened in 1948.

She added that museum donors are worried about their legacy gifts and that the Ringling brings in 400,000 tourists each year. It’s also among the top ranked museums in the country for visitor experience.

Parrish has a lifelong passion for the museum, which likely led to her selection as Citizens to Protect the Ringling’s president.

“My husband and I wanted to settle in Sarasota in large part due to the Ringling and due to the arts community here,” she said.

Florida’s legislative session ends in May, so Parrish said her team has a short amount of time to convince representatives to protect the museum’s partnership with FSU.

She said some of the lawmakers she’s already spoken with were concerned about “erroneous rumors” that the Ringling has financial troubles. She said the Ringling has grown over at least the last decade.

Sarasota-area legislators did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Citizens to Protect the Ringling is asking supporters to email those representatives or donate to the cause.

“We’re hopeful with a lot of good people helping us, we can get this done,” Parrish said.

