Woodson African American Museum withdraws request for $10 million from Pinellas County

WUSF | By Lily Belcher
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Rendering shows Carter G. Woodson museum to the right
Hines/Tampa Bay Rays
/
Courtesy
The redeveloped Tropicana Field site would include the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

The museum was to be part of the Gas Plant District redevelopment surrounding a new Rays stadium. Woodson leaders cited uncertainty surrounding that project as a reason for pulling their request.

Woodson African American Museum of Florida officials withdrew their request for $10 million in funding from the Pinellas County Commission before last Tuesday's meeting.

The money was to help build a museum in the redeveloped Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg. But with uncertainty surrounding the future of that project, which includes a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays, museum officials decided to pull their request before a planned commission vote.

In a letter sent to the county commission and Tourist Development Council, museum executive director Terri Lipsey Scott said the project was struggling to meet the county’s criteria for funding.

The Tourist Development Council makes recommendations to commissioners on matters related to projects seeking funding through the county's bed tax.

Projects that market Pinellas and increase visitors are eligible for funding. A project needs to show potential for positive economic impact. Criteria include overnight hotel stays, alignment with the county’s strategic plan and contribution of matching funds.

Brian Lowack, president of the county's marketing arm, Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, said museum leaders had not met a requirement to prove the development would increase hotel occupancy.

Still, the museum’s board could petition the county commission, which it planned to do the Tuesday meeting.

The new building would be the first museum in Florida built to showcase African American history.

It would be part of a sprawling redevelopment, which would include the baseball stadium, housing, restaurants and shops.

But the $6.5 billion project, which was to be built by the Rays and a developer, could fall through if the team doesn’t meet several requirements by the end of the month.

In a statement, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he understands why the project's uncertainty prompted the museum to withdraw its request.

“We are supportive of the Woodson museum and the rich history it brings to our city, which is why a new Woodson museum was included in the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment deal,” Welch said.

If the museum’s board does again request the funding, it would have to take several steps, including petitioning the council, before getting the money.

For almost 20 years, the Woodson museum, currently at 2240 Ninth Ave. S., has showcased African American art and culture.

“Through countless programs, exhibitions and dedicated community service, we have remained steadfast in our mission to educate, inspire, and uplift,” Lipsey Scott wrote in the letter.

She added that the museum is looking forward to reapplying when the project has more certainty.
Tags
Arts / Culture Carter G. Woodson MuseumTerri Lipsey-ScottPinellas County CommissionHistoric Gas Plant District
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for spring of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher
