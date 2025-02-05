St. Petersburg will continue working with Rays, but not 'at any cost'

Hurricane recovery, the Tampa Bay Rays’ future and a commitment to DEI initiatives were among the many topics St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch discussed in his State of the City address Tuesday.

During an approximately 50-minute address to a crowd of residents, city officials and the media at the Palladium Theater, Welch reflected on major accomplishments of the past year and outlined a path forward for what will be his fourth year in office.

Hurricane recovery and resilience

Welch followed St. Petersburg City Council Chair Copley Gerdes in outlining progress the city has made on storm cleanup.

After the double blow of hurricanes Helene and Milton last year, Gerdes said a “monumental effort” has led to the collection of 2.1 million cubic yards of debris in 90 days.

Welch did not address residents’ complaints about the pace of the cleanup, but he did talk about the demand for permits to rebuild destroyed homes and businesses -- “like nothing (we’ve) ever seen before” – but he said the city is rising to the challenge.

“Our team has increased staff, hiring additional plan examiners and inspectors, implemented remote permitting staff and extended hours,” he said.

Since Milton hit the area in October, Welch said, 7,000 permits have been issued for repairs or rebuilding. He also pointed out that 15,000 structures in the city sustained some form of damage from the storms.

In addition to highlighting the performance of first responders and wastewater treatment personnel among others, he stressed that the city needs to be ready for more of the same in the future.

Courtesy / City of St. Petersburg Welch addressed addressed several hurricane-response departments individually and asked them to stand as he expressed gratitude for their services.

“These storms are undeniable evidence of our new reality,” Welch said. “Extreme weather and climate change will affect our quality of life and our ability to provide and maintain critical services.”

The city will fast-track its Agile Resiliency Plan ( SPAR ), which includes investing over $700 million over the next five years. Once complete, the funding plan will go to the city council for approval.

Some efforts are already underway, such as:



The purchase of an AquaFence to guard a wastewater treatment plant near the St. Pete Pier from up to 15 feet of storm surge.

to guard a wastewater treatment plant near the St. Pete Pier from up to 15 feet of storm surge. Flood-proofing critical buildings.

A $70 million project to make electrical improvements to the Northeast Wastewater Reclamation Facility a year ahead of schedule.

Welch confirmed that St. Petersburg “remains in a strong financial position,” despite devastating losses from the storms.

DEI efforts

Welch says he wants everyone to feel valued.

He says that learning from past mistakes, such as the disruption of Black communities like the Historic Gas Plant District, should push the city to do better.

“Being informed of that history doesn’t demonize us today, or separate us, or harm us or cause airplane crashes,” Welch said, apparently referring to President Donald Trump appearing to blame last week’s fatal collision between a military helicopter and passenger jet on diversity hiring initiatives.

Instead, Welch said, St. Petersburg will stay committed to long-standing policies of inclusivity.

Mahika Kukday / WUSF The State of the Address program began with speeches by three leaders of different Tampa Bay religious associations, along with a performance by a children's choir.

The Rays’ future in St. Pete

Some feel the Tampa Bay Rays have fostered community spirit in St. Petersburg for years. But the baseball team's fate continues to be a concern for fans and city officials.

Welch said the city will move ahead with redeveloping the Gas Plant District, with or without the Rays.

If the team backs out of the deal to build a new ballpark as part of the redevelopment project by 2028, Welch said the city won’t push for it to stay.

“We will not pursue a deal at any cost. The greatness and future of St. Pete does not depend solely on this deal,” he said.

If the deal falls through, the land will revert back to the city. St. Pete officials will then have three to four years, depending on when Tropicana Field is repaired from hurricane damage, to find a different way forward.

He said his first preference is to try to make the existing partnership work, as long as there is “a willing partner in the Rays.”

The city council is scheduled to talk Thursday about possibly spending another $55,000 to continue removing parts of the shredded Tropicana Field roof.

The increased cost is due to weather delays and removal taking longer than estimated.

