Here's how the Rays and St. Petersburg got to the historic redevelopment vote

In 2022, newly elected St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced he was going to start from scratch with a plan to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District and build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays to replace Tropicana Field.

Welch scrapped the almost two years of planning led by previous mayor Rick Kriseman, leaving the city and developers to start from ground zero.

But after the Pinellas County Commission approved the plan Tuesday, the proposal will now start to become a reality.

Here is a timeline of what it took to get to this final vote.

July 12-28, 2022: Ken Welch holds a series of “community conversations” after scrapping the original redevelopment plan

Welch announced he would hold the forums and said he wanted a greater emphasis on affordable housing.

"Equitable redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District must respond to current economic conditions, challenges and questions facing our St. Petersburg community," Welch said in a news release at the time.

After announcing he wanted to create a new redevelopment plan for The Trop and surrounding areas, he called on community members to share input in a series of three community forums.

Aug. 26, 2022: Welch releases the city’s requirements and asks for proposals

Welch and other St. Petersburg leaders asked for proposals that match their list of requirements.

These included accommodations for affordable housing and the need to honor the African-American Gas Plant community that was taken over by the construction of Tropicana Field in 1990.

The site for redevelopment is 86 acres and the baseball stadium was expected to be included in proposals.

Dec. 2, 2022: Four companies present their proposals

The second round of bids were presented by the following companies: Sugar Hill Community Partners, The Tampa Bay Rays and developer Hines, 50 Plus 1 Sports and Restoration Associates.

The focus of the redevelopment has shifted from Tropicana Field to the Historic Gas Plant District and increasing the number of available affordable housing units.

Jan. 4, 2023: St. Petersburg community members and housing experts weigh in

Around 700 community members gathered to hear the four redevelopment proposals.

Lifelong residents, including Earl Presley, expressed their aspirations for the redevelopment plans.

"I would like for whomever is wanting to develop that 86 acres of land to have community in mind — to be partners with the community as a whole," Presley said.

Each proposal was different but featured affordable housing as the main focus point.

Jan. 30, 2023: Welch chooses Hines and the Rays proposal

Welch chose the proposal put forward by Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays.

He said their proposal focuses on economic growth, community, jobs and inclusion of the African-American community.

The plan includes a new baseball stadium, senior living residences, hotels, retail space, an entertainment venue and over 5,700 multifamily units including affordable housing.

Sept. 19, 2023: Deal to keep the Rays in St. Pete is finalized

The Rays and St. Petersburg announced they would build a new roofed stadiumso the Rays can remain in the city.

Around 15-20 acres, which includes the stadium and two parking garages, will be owned by the county and leased to St. Petersburg. The Rays will sublease it on a 30-year agreement.

Oct. 13, 2023: Pinellas commissioners want assurances on how much the stadium will cost

Commissioners said that the county would pay no more than $312.5 million through its tax bed for the stadium.

The Rays will pay $700 million and St. Petersburg will pay $287.5 million.

Dec. 13, 2023: St. Petersburg City Council will not move forward with Rays name change

After the president of the Tampa Bay Rays said that the team will not be changing its name to the St. Petersburg Rays, the city council voted 6-2 in favor of keeping the original team name.

Welch called the name change a distraction from the redevelopment plans of the Historic Gas Plant District.

Feb. 21, 2024: Survey shows voter opposition

The League of Women Voters forthe St. Petersburg area sent a survey out to around 32,000 registered voters in the city and got about 800 responses.

They found that one of the major issues that residents had with the redevelopment plan was with the buyout penalty Hines-Rays can pay if they don’t meet the expected number of affordable housing units.

May 17, 2024: Neighborhood leaders push back

Community and advocacy groups gathered to express concerns about the redevelopment project. Many of the concerns expressed included residents of historically black neighborhoods not feeling heard by developers.

May 30, 2024: Rays release the plans for the new stadium

The ballpark would seat 30,000 fans and have a field view from all concourses. The stadium would have an open feel and a front porch allowing it to be fully integrated with the entire proposed development.

June 14, 2024: St. Petersburg City Council vote yes in the first vote on the proposed redevelopment

The St. Petersburg City Council voted 5-3 in favor of moving forward with the proposed redevelopment.

July 18, 2024: St. Petersburg City Council vote yes in final vote to move forward with the redevelopment plan

The city council voted 5-3 in the final vote to move forward with the billion dollar development plan of Historic Gas Plant District and Tropicana Field.

July 30, 2024: Pinellas County approves the plan, paving way for a new stadium

The plan is a go. The Pinellas County Commission voted 5-2 to give more than $312 million in tourist tax money to help transform the stadium site into a mixed-use development that includes offices, housing and hotel rooms.