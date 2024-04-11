The Rays' stadium plan is 'fair and reasonable,' Florida TaxWatch says

After closely considering the Tampa Bay Rays’ proposal for a new ballpark in St. Petersburg, a state taxpayer research institute is calling the plan “fair and reasonable.”

The city and the team have a plan to replace Tropicana Field with a new $1.3 billion ballpark as part of the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District, raising concern among some taxpayers.

In a report released this week, Florida TaxWatch identified two potential risks: if a ballpark is not built, the team might leave the city at the end of their lease in 2027. But if it is built, what are the long-term economic impacts of a new stadium?

Senior Vice President of Research Bob Nave said he would be surprised and disappointed if the Rays and government leaders in St. Petersburg and Pinellas County can’t reach an agreement.

“We were pretty clear up front that we weren’t going to say this is a good deal or a bad deal,” said Nave. “We looked at questions that needed to be answered in order to make an informed decision.”

With those questions in mind, Florida TaxWatch recommended that the development should give “money back” to the taxpayers.

“If there’s a new stadium, one would expect attendance to increase. If attendance increases, and sales taxes increase, other taxes increase,” said Nave. “That’s money that would be available to local governments depending on the final terms and conditions of the agreement.”

The report also included two other recommendations to accommodate both taxpayers and the Tampa Bay Rays:



The ballpark lease should include provisions whereby revenues generated by the use of the ballpark (e.g., ticket sales, television viewing, parking, advertising, etc.) are shared between the Tampa Bay Rays and the city and county

The lease for the new ballpark should include provisions that sufficiently deter the Tampa Bay Rays from relocating

Nave added that a new ballpark — as well as planned elements of the Gas Plant redevelopment, including shopping and entertainment — would generate more foot traffic and “considerable consumer satisfaction.”

“That all translates into revenues that are available to the Rays and to the city and the county,” said Nave.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the St. Petersburg City Council will hold workshops to discuss the proposal on May 9 and 23. One meeting will focus on the Gas Plant redevelopment, the other will look at the planned stadium.

