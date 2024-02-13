A group raises questions over the Gas Plant District redevelopment in St. Petersburg

The Southern Poverty Law Center is investigating the planned redevelopment of the Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg.

The city plans to sell 63 acres of the historic Black community for land development and a new baseball stadium, which would displace residents and close down businesses.

In the 1970s, the district was promised new housing and employment opportunities.

The community lost over500 families and 280 businesses by 1986 after city leaders decided to build Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

The Gas Plant District has a total of 86 acres. According to the Hines-Rays project proposal, land that isn’t used for the stadium will be redeveloped into 1.4 million square feet of office space, 750,000 square feet of retail space, a 100,000 square-foot conference center, and a 740-room hotel — plus a small museum devoted to Black history.

“It would be cool if the Rays could find a way to stay without the needs of St. Pete residents being pushed to the sidelines,” said Dylan Dames, an associate with the nonprofit group Faith in Florida.

Hines and Tampa Bay Rays / Courtesy Renderings show the Hines and Tampa Bay Rays to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg and Tropicana Field.

The SPLC said it is looking into the history behind how the city acquired the land and “failed to produce sustainable employment or affordable housing.”

In a news release, Kirsten Anderson, deputy legal director of the SPLC’s economic justice team, said they are concerned that the city used federal funding to take land for a particular purpose that hasn’t been realized.

“Economic redevelopment didn’t happen here," said Anderson. "Jobs weren’t created in a meaningful way. The community was told they would be moved out temporarily, then moved back into an area reconfigured with better services, and they never were.”

There are currently no lawsuits being filed over the project, and SPLC and Faith in Florida officials aren’t commenting on any legal strategies right now. Dames said that their focus remains on continued communication with Gas Plant community members, amplifying their voices and advocating on their behalf.

Dames added that the city has a chance to make a bold housing solution for the residents of the Gas Plant District by moving in the direction of affordable housing. He noted that many are struggling, earning wages below $20 an hour.

“A lot of loved, cherished local businesses are shutting down and a lot of people are moving out of the city,” said Dames. “We have to have the conversation about do we want to honor history and culture and support each other and protect what we have.”

If the stadium is built, it will become the largest project in Tampa Bay history. More than $6 billion will be invested in St. Petersburg over the next 20 years.

“Although it’s tragic, it’s not unique,” said Dames. “The community and the city have different values on what’s the best use of the land.”

The redevelopment is subject to City Council approval. A vote determining the project’s outcome is scheduled to take place in April.