Madelyn Todd

Madelyn ToddWUSF-USF Zimmerman Rush Family Digital News intern
The Emotional Vaccine program is being offered for free by the Florida Center for Nursing for all current and future nurses in the state.
Students taking part in a hunger strike gathered in the Marshall Student Center lobby in Tampa ahead of the USF Board of Trustees meeting Monday.
Around 800 Florida students will learn about cybersecurity careers during CyberLaunch, which will be hosted by the University of South Florida.
The Visit Florida tourism-marketing agency reported an 18.3% increase in international tourists compared to 2022.
The Southern Poverty Law Center said it is looking into the history behind how the city acquired the land and “failed to produce sustainable employment or affordable housing.”